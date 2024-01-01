Bayern Munich coach Kompany denies freezing out West Ham, Man Utd target Goretzka

Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany has attempted to calm the situation surrounding Leon Goretzka.

The German midfielder has found himself completely out of favor at the Bavarian giants.

Advertisement Advertisement

Goretzka, linked with Manchester United and West Ham, has not been selected by new manager Kompany so far this term.

Kompany told reporters this week: “He's important for us and will continue to be. I only have players who want to play and accept the competition for places.

“At Bayern, it's always easy to talk about individual players, but I want to talk about the team as that's important to me.

“He's very important in this team. He's doing well, but so are others.”