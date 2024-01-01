REVEALED: Terms Rabiot demanding amid Man Utd, Liverpool interest

Tribal Football
Former Juventus star Adrien Rabiot is still without a club as the season rumbles along.

The France World Cup and Euros star has surprised many fans and coaches by not choosing a team.

Even his national team boss Didier Deschamps felt the situation was problematic for the veteran.

According to Italian outlet Calcio Mercato, Rabiot wants a mega wage from any team.

He is demanding a minimum of £162,000 a week, along with a signing-on bonus of £12.6 million.

Such figures would put him out of the reach of most teams in Europe, but may appeal to Premier League sides, where he has been linked with Liverpool, Newcastle and Manchester United.

