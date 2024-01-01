Tribal Football
REVEALED: Secret Ipswich transfers dossier uncovered; six targets discussed
Ipswich Town's summer market scouting plans have been made public.

The Sun's Alan Nixon is reporting he has a copy of the secret dossier, along with several agents.

He says excerpts of the report read:

"Centre-half. Good size. Intelligent, good reading of the game. Composed and technically good. Athletic (good acceleration, agility). Aerial challenges.

"Left-back. Physically good (acceleration, agility, top speed and speed endurance). Able to run with the ball at good speed. Plays forward passes. Good delivery into the penalty area, including set-pieces. Defend 1 v 1 and back post.

"Right-wing. Physically excellent. Technically very good (first touch, passing in tight areas, running with the ball and 1 v 1). Contribute with goals and assists.

"Centre-midfield. Physically strong and a good size. Ability to get from box to box. Athletic. Composed and technically good (able to receive, pass and shoot).

"A ‘ten’. Physically good. Technically above the level. Forward runs. Contribute with goals and assists. Capable of pressing with intensity.

"Centre-forward. Physically good. Ability to link play. Offer a threat in behind. Capable of pressing with intensity."

