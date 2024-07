Ipswich midfielder El Mizouni a target for Oxford

Ipswich Town midfielder Idris El Mizouni is a target for Oxford United.

After earning promotion to the Championship, Oxford are now working the market.

Advertisement Advertisement

They have just signed permanently last season's loanee Jamie Cumming from Chelsea.

And now TWTD says Oxford are eyeing El Mizouni.

El Mizouni spent the past two seasons on-loan at Leyton Orient and is up for sale at £350,000.