Arsenal due cut of Hutchinson fee from Chelsea

Arsenal will be due a cut of Omari Hutchinson's transfer fee as he leaves Chelsea.

The Blues are due to sell the winger to Ipswich Town for £22m.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting Arsenal included a sell-on clause in Hutchinson's original transfer to Chelsea.

As such, they will take home a 20 per cent cut of the fee Hutchinson generates.

The midfielder is expected to join Ipswich for an initial £20m plus £2m in bonuses.