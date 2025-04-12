REVEALED: Salah forced FSG and Liverpool data geeks to rip up contract policy

Liverpool upped Mohamed Salah's previous wages to convince him to stay.

The record-breaking goalscorer signed a new contract with the Reds on Friday, committing himself to Anfield until 2027.

And contrary to reports of Salah agreeing to continue on his current salary, it's emerged Liverpool have handed him a bumper hike to keep him on.

The Sun says Salah's wages have jumped from £350,000-a-week to £400,000-a-week.

The Egyptian has forced a change of attitude from FSG, Liverpool's owners, and the club's data analysts, all of whom regard players after 30 years of age on the decline. They also have a policy of handing players of 30-plus only 12-month contracts.

But such thinking was forced to the backburner as Liverpool desperately attempted to convince 32 year-old Salah to stay.