Tribal Football
Most Read
Rothen: Mbappe a problem for Real Madrid; he's destabilised them
Chelsea see Garnacho as a major target this summer as Man Utd prepare huge clear out
Wolves striker Cunha sends assurances to Man Utd
Man Utd, Chelsea and Man City preparing bids as Delap's £30M release clause revealed

REVEALED: Salah forced FSG and Liverpool data geeks to rip up contract policy

Paul Vegas
REVEALED: Salah forced FSG and Liverpool data geeks to rip up contract policy
REVEALED: Salah forced FSG and Liverpool data geeks to rip up contract policyAdam Davy, PA Images / Alamy / Profimedia
Liverpool upped Mohamed Salah's previous wages to convince him to stay.

The record-breaking goalscorer signed a new contract with the Reds on Friday, committing himself to Anfield until 2027.

Advertisement
Advertisement

And contrary to reports of Salah agreeing to continue on his current salary, it's emerged Liverpool have handed him a bumper hike to keep him on.

The Sun says Salah's wages have jumped from £350,000-a-week to £400,000-a-week.

The Egyptian has forced a change of attitude from FSG, Liverpool's owners, and the club's data analysts, all of whom regard players after 30 years of age on the decline. They also have a policy of handing players of 30-plus only 12-month contracts.

But such thinking was forced to the backburner as Liverpool desperately attempted to convince 32 year-old Salah to stay.

Mentions
Premier LeagueSalah MohamedLiverpoolFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Salah: Eldest daughter happiest we're staying with Liverpool
REVEALED: Van Dijk AGREES new Liverpool contract
REVEALED: Details of Salah's new Liverpool deal