Tribal Football
Most Read
Ruud van Nistelrooy tells Leicester chiefs they're 'wasting time' over future talks
REVEALED: Galatasaray star Osimhen reaches terms with Man Utd
Man United & Man City join PSG in race to sign €80m Ligue 1 star
Gary Lineker tells Ruben Amorim to re-sign former Man United midfielder

Wolves boss Pereira highlights two players for victory at Man Utd

Paul Vegas
Wolves boss Pereira highlights two players for victory at Man Utd
Wolves boss Pereira highlights two players for victory at Man UtdTribalfootball
Wolves boss Vitor Pereira was eager to highlight two players after their win at Manchester United on Sunday.

Pablo Sarabia proved the matchwinner on the day, while Dan Bentley kept a clean sheet in goal as he stepped up for the injured Jose Sa.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Pereira said of Sarabia: “Fantastic player with technical quality. More important than the technical quality is he is a team player. He has the personality to help, to be professional every time.

"Even if he goes inside for five minutes, he will try to do his best. The other players from the bench have the same spirit."

On Bentley, he also stated: “Bentley, I didn't see a goalkeeper with nerves, because he works every day very hard to be ready to help the team.

"This is what I ask from the players that they are working without playing to be ready, because they must come with the spirit to help the team. 

"Congrats for him, because he played very well. I really trust the players because I know the work they are doing in training, and I know that they will be ready for this game. It's not a surprise for me.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueSarabia PabloBentley DanielWolvesManchester United
Related Articles
Amorim discusses performances of Man Utd pair Fredricson, Amass in Wolves defeat
Shearer: Hojlund in crisis; Man Utd asking too much from him
Man Utd boss Amorim made beeline for Cunha after Wolves defeat