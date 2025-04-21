Wolves boss Pereira highlights two players for victory at Man Utd

Wolves boss Vitor Pereira was eager to highlight two players after their win at Manchester United on Sunday.

Pablo Sarabia proved the matchwinner on the day, while Dan Bentley kept a clean sheet in goal as he stepped up for the injured Jose Sa.

Pereira said of Sarabia: “Fantastic player with technical quality. More important than the technical quality is he is a team player. He has the personality to help, to be professional every time.

"Even if he goes inside for five minutes, he will try to do his best. The other players from the bench have the same spirit."

On Bentley, he also stated: “Bentley, I didn't see a goalkeeper with nerves, because he works every day very hard to be ready to help the team.

"This is what I ask from the players that they are working without playing to be ready, because they must come with the spirit to help the team.

"Congrats for him, because he played very well. I really trust the players because I know the work they are doing in training, and I know that they will be ready for this game. It's not a surprise for me.”