Amorim discusses performances of Man Utd pair Fredricson, Amass in Wolves defeat

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim was pleased with Tyler Fredricson on his full debut.

The 20 year-old centre-half made a senior debut - at any level - in Sunday's 1-0 home defeat to Wolves. Amorim also started Harry Amass at left-back on the day.

He also said, "The season is not over. What I felt today is they deserved a better memory on their first games. Tyler played really well, also Amass played really well, and they deserved better because we were the better team, played well, created chances.

"But in the end, again, one opportunity for the opponent, they score and the memories are not the best for these kids, but they played quite well.

"I think they played really well. We need to score goals so that the kids have better memories. These days are really disappointing. We were better than the opponents but if you don't score goals, you don't win games.

"They deserve better memories from their first game. They did so many good things but people will just remember the result. That is the price of playing for a massive club like this.”