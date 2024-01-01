REVEALED: Pumas striker Huerta close to Liverpool move - but then Le Bris...

Tribal Football
REVEALED: Pumas striker Huerta close to Liverpool move
Premier League giants Liverpool pushed to sign a young forward this summer.

The Reds explored the possibility of signing Mexico international Cesar Huerta.

The forward has netted 12 goals in 41 games for Pumas UNAM, along with getting nine assists.

TUDN suggested Huerta was close to a Reds move in August, but the deal did not materialize.

The deal was said to involve a loan to a Championship club in Sunderland.

However, Sunderland manager Regis Le Bris did not agree to the move, which saw it collapse.

"El Chino (Huerta) was scouted by one of the best clubs in the world and that's a source of pride," said Pumas boss Gustavo Lema. 

“What are you going to tell people? That you have a player who was scouted by Liverpool?

"No, people want to win and that's their right. We can't tell people anything."

