REVEALED: Pep's final words to De Bruyne as Man City player

Paul Vegas
Manchester City have released a recording of Pep Guardiola's final words to Kevin de Bruyne ahead of his last appearance for the club.

De Bruyne, who has just signed with Napoli, played his final game for City in victory over Fulham.

Before taking the field, Guardiola spoke to De Bruyne saying: "Let me say one thing before you go on the pitch.

"Kevin, thank you very much. Without you it would not have been possible to do what we have done together with you and your teammates.

"I am sure that today we will do everything to make this day a special day, to achieve what we have to (Champions League qualification) and to play the competition that belongs to us."

City's 2-0 win saw them qualify for the Champions League for next season.

