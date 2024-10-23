Mourinho jokes that Man Utd may earn a title if Man City are punished

Fenerbahce head coach Jose Mourinho has told Manchester United he may yet have a trophy bonus to collect.

Mourinho spoke about his time at the Old Trafford club, which saw him win the Europa League and League Cup in his first season.

Advertisement Advertisement

United also finished second to Manchester City in his second campaign, which Mourinho referenced given City’s pending financial charges case against the Premier League.

"That was a difference in relations to me, we won the Europa League and finished second in the Premier League," Mourinho, as he prepares to take on United in the Europa League on Thursday.

"I think we still have a chance to win that (2017-18) league (title), maybe they punish Manchester City with points, we win that league. They have to pay me the bonus and give me the medal."

When asked if United has changed since he was sacked in December 2018, Mourinho replied: "Honestly I didn't lose one minute thinking about it. I wish the best to Manchester United since the moment I left. I left with a good feeling for the club and its fans and I want the best for them.

"If things aren't going amazingly well for them, it’s not something that makes me happy. But I have no time, it doesn’t make sense for me to be thinking about what happened, what didn't happen.

"What happened for sure is that they now keep faith in the coach, supporting the coach, who is staying season after season. That means stability and means trust, giving him conditions to keep his job."