Onana says he is improving under new Man Utd goalkeeping coach

Manchester United shot stopper Andre Onana has praised new goalkeeping coach Jelle ten Rouwelaar.

The Red Devils made a change in that department in the summer and it appears to have paid off.

Onana has been in impressive form so far this term, earning the club’s Player of the Month award for September.

He stated of the coaching change: “Well, for a goalkeeper, it's very important to have a strong and a very good relationship with his goalkeeper coach because you spend a lot of your time with him and he knows you.

“We have discussed a lot about everything, about build-up, about saves, about positioning, about opponents, about crosses, about corners, about tactics. Yeah, the relationship between him and me is top.

“You know, also, with others goalkeepers, because in the end of the day winning is not only me. So my colleagues who I'm working with them every day, I want to thank them.

“Also, I want to thank my previous goalkeeper coach, Richard. Last year I was here with him. We had a difficult year, but he was always there for me and, yeah, he is such an amazing guy and I wish him all the best.”