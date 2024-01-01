REVEALED: Man Utd have clause in Carreras' Benfica deal

Man Utd revealed to have added a buy back clause to Carreras move to Benfica

Manchester United did add a buy-back clause into Alvaro Carreras' permanent move to Benfica.

The youngster, also known as Alvaro Fernandez, moved to the Portuguese club in May.

Per The Sun, United are now considering bringing him back for three times the £5m they were paid.

United would have to pay around £16m if they are to secure Carreras for the long-term.

The left-back could be seen as the answer to their issues in that position in January.

Many United fans may be wondering why he was let go in the first place, considering the injuries to Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia.