EXCLUSIVE: Silvestre talks Van Nistelrooy, Ugarte & Man Utd's left-back dilemma

Former Manchester United defender Mikael Silvestre insists manager Erik ten Hag is right to stick with his current left-back options.

United have started the season without a recognised left-back, with both Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia still working their way to full fitness.

Advertisement Advertisement

But rather than go to market, Silvestre says Ten Hag was right to be patient with the two players currently on the books.

He told Tribalfootball.com: “I believe United had enough options at left-back this summer. Luke Shaw spent the summer involved with the national team, so you think that he's not far off being fully fit when he comes back after the summer. Managers and backroom staff can't anticipate that he's going to be out for a significant period of time as soon as he comes back to the club. That’s the unpredictability of football.

“It made sense at the time to stick with Shaw and Tyrell Malacia and you must cope with what is now a tricky period with Diogo Dalot playing slightly out of position. It would have been nice to have Luke playing in defence, and maybe it would have changed the start of the season, but they have to be patient with him and hopefully, he’ll be back to full fitness soon.”

Meanwhile, Silvestre admits he's surprised seeing former teammate Ruud van Nistelrooy on Ten Hag's staff. The Frenchman concedes he expected Van Nistelrooy to seek another senior job after his work with PSV Eindhoven.

He said, “I was surprised because once someone has been a manager at a club it’s rare to see them take what appears to be a step back into a coaching role. It's not the typical pathway for managers, but I’m sure there is a plan behind it and I hope it's going to work out for both United and Ruud.”

On another summer addition, former France international Silvestre saw plenty of Manuel Ugarte in action for PSG and insists the Uruguay will prove himself in United's midfield.

He reasoned, “I think Ugarte is a great signing. He probably cost United more than he should have, but that happens in football. Manuel needs a strong partner next to him for him to perform to the best of his ability, and he’ll need consistent game time. The game against Villa would have suited him perfectly because it was compact and that's the type of game he thrives in. He loves to battle.

“Man United lack structure and compactness, they let players walk through their midfield or break the lines too easily. Manuel will be able to help stop that problem, but he won't be able to solve all the problems by himself. However, I predict him to be a great asset for United.”

Mikael Silvestre was speaking to Tribalfootball.com on behalf of BetMGM