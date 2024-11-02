REVEALED: Liverpool ace Salah never impressed by Klopp approach

Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah was never impressed by the approach of former manager Jurgen Klopp.

That's what is claimed in the new book, 'Chasing Salah', which is being serialised in the Daily Mail.

It reads:

"Mohamed Salah never worshipped at the altar of the messiah, Jurgen Klopp.

"Some Liverpool players spoke positively in public about the manager, even though privately they talked about him differently. Klopp would scream at some of them and in the same week, they would describe him generously as a father figure in interviews.

"It seemed they were petrified about what would happen if they said what they really thought. Salah did not conform to that kind of diplomacy, despite a relationship with Klopp which was professional, mutually respectful and almost always cordial.

"When Salah signed for Liverpool, Klopp gushed in his appraisal of the player’s talents: ‘He is willing and eager to be even better. His pace is incredible, he gives us more attacking threat.’

"Though Salah quietly enjoyed having a sense of place, he did not need a coach holding his hand. He did not require an arm around the shoulder. The most important decisions about the direction of his life were based on discussions held with his lawyer, Ramy Abbas."