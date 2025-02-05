REVEALED: Kane contract at Bayern Munich carries buyout clause

Harry Kane's Bayern Munich contract carries a buyout clause, it has been revealed.

BILD says Kane's deal carried an €80m escape option for the January market just gone.

Kane could active the clause in January 2026 for the same fee.

And in that summer, he can also leave in Bayern for a buyout clause of €65m.

The contract of the 31-year-old, who came from Tottenham to Munich for around €100m in 2023, runs until 2027.