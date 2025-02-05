Kane delighted for Tel and Tottenham over deadline day deal

Harry Kane is delighted seeing former Bayern Munich teammate Mathys Tel make the move to Tottenham.

The former Tottenham captain had a big say on convincing the French forward about joining Spurs on deadline day.

"It's a great move for both parties," Kane said on Cleats Club. "Mathys is a great guy, really hard working and full of potential. It'll be important for him to get some minutes under his belt, get some regular game time and hopefully develop, keep improving and fulfil all the potential that he has.

"It's great for Tottenham to have a young, hungry player with loads of talent to hopefully score some goals and help push Tottenham as far as possible. I wish him all the best and hopefully he has a fantastic time there, I know he will. I'm sure all the fans will make him feel really welcome as well."

Tel also told Tottenham's website: "He told me this is a big club with a lot of very good people.

"The pitch is very nice. The training centre is very good. And if you go there, you can enjoy it. So everything was positive from Harry Kane."

Tel has joined Spurs on-loan to June with an option to buy worth €55m. The youngster has also agreed a six-year contract with Spurs should the permanent deal go ahead.