Bayern Munich management delighted over Tel deal closed with Tottenham

Paul Vegas
Bayern Munich management are pleased with the deal they've set up with Tottenham for Mathys Tel.    

Tel moved to Spurs on deadline day on Monday on-loan to the end of the season.

BILD says the negotiated loan fee could rise to almost €10m. In addition, Spurs will pay the 19-year-old attacker's entire salary.

In the summer, Tottenham has the opportunity to sign Tel permanently with a purchase option worth €60m.

However, the Frenchman himself must give his consent to this - if he does so, the contract and salary will be renegotiated.

