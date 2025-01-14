Bayern Munich wants Tel to “make his breakthrough” in Germany despite Chelsea interest

Bayern Munich wants to Tel to “make his breakthrough” in Germany despite Chelsea interest

Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund insists Mathys Tel will stay this season despite Chelsea's interest in signing the talented teenager.

The 19-year-old is one of the most highly-rated young talents in Europe which has piqued the interest of the Blues in recent months, especially after Bayern’s interest in Christopher Nkunku which could spark a swap deal this January.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, their hopes have been crushed by Freund who spoke on Tuesday about how Tel has a bright future with the Bundesliga side.

“Mathys Tel is a very important player for us,” Freund said. “We are in very good contact because he’s a great talent and should play an important role for us. We have had many discussions.

“Our clear goal is for Mathys to make his breakthrough with us. We are very happy with our squad, quality and quantity-wise.

“Of course if a player is unhappy, we can talk about it. Our clear plan with Mathys is for him to make his breakthrough here.”

Tel is under contract until 2029 at the Allianz Arena but has started just two Bundesliga games under new manager Vincent Kompany.