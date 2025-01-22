Tribal Football
Chelsea place £70M price tag on Nkunku with Bayern Munich interested

Ansser Sadiq
Chelsea are said to be asking for £70M before allowing striker Christopher Nkunku to leave.

The Blues are aware that Nkunku wants to jump ship as he is not a regular at Stamford Bridge.

However, they paid a huge sum to RB Leipzig for him a couple of years ago and are hoping they can recoup that fee.

Per Sky Sports, if they sell Nkunku to interested clubs, such as Bayern Munich, they will only agree to do so on their terms.

Nkunku had very impressive seasons with Leipzig in the Bundesliga before he came to England.

Bayern may feel that his style of play is perfectly suited to their domestic league.

