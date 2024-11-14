Tribal Football
Most Read
Son surprised by Tottenham contract decision
Galatasaray captain Muslera tells Mourinho to "leave" Turkish football after he "insults" the league
Coentrao: Man Utd have signed the best coach in the world
Barcelona draw up star-studded 5-man winger shortlist

Man City striker Haaland defends Odegaard: He'd die to play for Norway

Paul Vegas
Man City striker Haaland defends Odegaard: He'd die to play for Norway
Man City striker Haaland defends Odegaard: He'd die to play for NorwayAction Plus
Manchester City striker Erling Haaland admits he's sorry Matin Odegaard has left the Norway squad.

Odegaard has been released back to Arsenal over fitness concerns.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Haaland said from the Norway camp today: "I wish Martin was here, but that's how it is. I understand people are wondering, but I don't know if anyone here (at the press conference) has had ankle injuries before and knows how it works?

"In case of ankle injuries, you get an estimate of when you will return from the injury. Then you train. I don't know how many workouts Martin had before these 90 minutes that we didn't expect him to play.

"When he then plays 90 minutes plus extra time (against Chelsea), there may be reactions in the ankle that can be negative. This has obviously been the case - if you put two plus two together, which I do at least.

"His ankle is worse, he can't train and he can't play. He has to go home for treatment and I understand that well. Martin is a player who will die to play for Norway. This can also be seen in all the matches he has played in recent years."

Mentions
Premier LeagueOdegaard MartinHaaland Erling BrautManchester CityArsenal
Related Articles
Premier League preview: 5 talking points ahead of this week's action
Man City striker Haaland excited taking Norway captaincy
Man City striker Haaland admits he does not regret Gabriel incident