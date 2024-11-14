Man City striker Haaland defends Odegaard: He'd die to play for Norway

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland admits he's sorry Matin Odegaard has left the Norway squad.

Odegaard has been released back to Arsenal over fitness concerns.

Haaland said from the Norway camp today: "I wish Martin was here, but that's how it is. I understand people are wondering, but I don't know if anyone here (at the press conference) has had ankle injuries before and knows how it works?

"In case of ankle injuries, you get an estimate of when you will return from the injury. Then you train. I don't know how many workouts Martin had before these 90 minutes that we didn't expect him to play.

"When he then plays 90 minutes plus extra time (against Chelsea), there may be reactions in the ankle that can be negative. This has obviously been the case - if you put two plus two together, which I do at least.

"His ankle is worse, he can't train and he can't play. He has to go home for treatment and I understand that well. Martin is a player who will die to play for Norway. This can also be seen in all the matches he has played in recent years."