REVEALED: Gundogan spies more than playing return with Man City

Ilkay Gundogan's decision to return to Manchester City has been made with an eye on his future coaching career.

After a year away with Barcelona, the former City captain has return to the club this week.

The Athletic reports the midfielder revealed in a phone call with Pep Guardiola that, in addition to his playing career, he also wants to continue his coaching education under the Catalan.

In addition, Gündogan has signaled his interest in working as an assistant coach with Guardiola in the future.

City's manager is said to have "very much welcomed" the idea.