REVEALED: Gundogan spies more than playing return with Man City

REVEALED: Gundogan spies more than playing return with Man City

Ilkay Gundogan's decision to return to Manchester City has been made with an eye on his future coaching career.

After a year away with Barcelona, the former City captain has return to the club this week.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Athletic reports the midfielder revealed in a phone call with Pep Guardiola that, in addition to his playing career, he also wants to continue his coaching education under the Catalan.

In addition, G√ľndogan has signaled his interest in working as an assistant coach with Guardiola in the future.

City's manager is said to have "very much welcomed" the idea.