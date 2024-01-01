Schmeichel says Tuchel would be perfect Man Utd replacement for Ten Hag

Manchester United icon Peter Schmeichel would be happy to see Thomas Tuchel at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are being linked with the German manager to eventually replace Erik ten Hag.

Advertisement Advertisement

While the Dutchman is still in the job, United sit 14th in the Premier League and further losses may seal his fate.

On the Seaman Says podcast, Schmeichel said: "I think with Tuchel and the last two jobs that he had at Chelsea and Bayern Munich, he's been at those two clubs at the wrong time in their history. Chelsea was a mess when he was there and there was so much internal fighting.

"There's new owners coming in and so many things were happening with Bayern. The same thing, they changed the whole board of directors, they changed the whole leadership of the club. They lasted for one year and that was precisely the year that he was there.

"I really like Thomas Tuchel. Being around the Champions League and interviewing him, listening to what he's saying when he's in the technical area, and his personality, he just looks like somebody who could be a good manager at Manchester United.

"I don't think he had his way at Chelsea. I know for sure he didn't have his way at Bayern. I just think he's got such a great aura around him that he fits a bill."