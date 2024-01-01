Tuchel AGREES to take England job

Former Chelsea and Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel has agreed to take the England job.

Tuchel spoke with FA officials on Tuesday and at the end of the meeting he agreed to take the post.

BBC Sport says everything has been settled and the German becomes the first foreign manager of England since Fabio Capello.

The move has been quick and the FA are expected to unveil Tuchel as new manager on Wednesday.

England caretaker coach Lee Carsley will remain in charge for their Nations League ties in November - Tuchel will then takeover.

Tuchel left Bayern Munich at the end of last season after failing to guide them to the Bundesliga title.