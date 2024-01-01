Tribal Football
Most Read
AGAIN? Man Utd plan new multi-player raid on Bayern Munich
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Liverpool defence shake-up; Man Utd to offload Brazilians; Ronaldo discusses new Al Nassr deal
Petit surprised if Zizou interested in Man Utd job
Man Utd chief Ashworth weighs up futures of off contract players

Tuchel AGREES to take England job

Tuchel AGREES to take England job
Tuchel AGREES to take England jobAction Plus
Former Chelsea and Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel has agreed to take the England job.

Tuchel spoke with FA officials on Tuesday and at the end of the meeting he agreed to take the post.

Advertisement
Advertisement

BBC Sport says everything has been settled and the German becomes the first foreign manager of England since Fabio Capello.

The move has been quick and the FA are expected to unveil Tuchel as new manager on Wednesday.

England caretaker coach Lee Carsley will remain in charge for their Nations League ties in November - Tuchel will then takeover.

Tuchel left Bayern Munich at the end of last season after failing to guide them to the Bundesliga title.

 

Mentions
BundesligaBayern MunichChelseaPremier LeagueTuchel ThomasFootball Transfers
Related Articles
AGAIN? Man Utd plan new multi-player raid on Bayern Munich
Chelsea hero Cundy says Tuchel can bring trophies to England team
Schmeichel says Tuchel would be perfect Man Utd replacement for Ten Hag