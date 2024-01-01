Tribal Football
REVEALED: Berrada wary Man Utd 'overpaying' in transfer market
Incoming Manchester United chief executive Omar Berrada admits they have to work carefully in the transfer market.

The former Manchester City exec believes that profit and sustainability rules make rebuilds challenging.

United do have a lot of money to spend, but must balance incoming purchases with sales to avoid incurring heavy losses.

Marc Guerrero wrote on LinkedIn about Berrada attending EU Business School's commencement ceremony in Barcelona: "It was a pleasure to meet Manchester United's appointed new CEO, Omar Berrada (one of the most experienced football executives at the top of European football) at the sidelines of EU Business School commencement ceremony.

"Berrada arrives to the United after being chief football operations officer (COO) at Manchester City Football Club.

"For him, implementing the correct structure at the club is key to the team's success. 

“He also warns overpaying clubs, players and agents in the transfer market can lead to teams finding themselves on a 'slippery slope'."

