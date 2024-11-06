REVEALED: Barcelona make status call for Casado

Barcelona management will not consider selling Marc Casado in January.

That's according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, amid talk of interest from England for the young midfielder.

Romano is reporting: "Links between Premier League clubs and Marc Casadó are being played down as he’s untouchable for Barça.

"Hansi Flick and Deco both see Casadó as key part of the project.

"€100m release clause has also been included into his new contract."