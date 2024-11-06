Tribal Football
Most Read
AC Milan coach Fonseca: Leao starts at Real Madrid; honour to face them
Butt: No player should feel safe at Man Utd
Amorim targets Sporting CP youngster as next Man Utd signing
Real Madrid legend Marcelo releases statement after Fluminense blow-up: Truth will come out

REVEALED: Barcelona make status call for Casado

Carlos Volcano
REVEALED: Barcelona make status call for Casado
REVEALED: Barcelona make status call for CasadoLaLiga
Barcelona management will not consider selling Marc Casado in January.

That's according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, amid talk of interest from England for the young midfielder.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Romano is reporting: "Links between Premier League clubs and Marc Casadó are being played down as he’s untouchable for Barça.

"Hansi Flick and Deco both see Casadó as key part of the project.

"€100m release clause has also been included into his new contract."

Mentions
Premier LeagueLaLigaCasado Torras MarcBarcelonaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Barcelona to join Bosman battle for Liverpool striker Salah
Barcelona, Inter Milan readying bids for Chelsea outcast Enzo
Bayern Munich chief Eberl not ruling out Barcelona, Man Utd target Davies staying