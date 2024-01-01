Tribal Football
REVEALED: Al Ittihad table late bid for Arsenal attacker Trossard

Arsenal rejected a late market bid from Al Ittihad for Leandro Trossard.

The Athletic says Al Ittihad tabled a cash offer for the Belgium international, with the Saudi transfer window to shut later today.

But the Gunners held firm, insisting Trossard is not for sale.

David Ornstein is reporting: "Arsenal turned down Al Ittihad verbal offer for Leandro Trossard yesterday: loan (€5m), buy obligation (€20-25m).

"Informal bid + #AFC made clear not for sale. Long-term deal, key part of squad & no chance to replace." 

