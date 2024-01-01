REVEALED: AC Milan target Chukwuemeka's Chelsea deal carries buyout clause

Chelsea midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka's contract carries a buyout clause, it has been revealed.

The youngster is the subject of interest of AC Milan this week.

However, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano states Chelsea will not consider a loan departure for Chukwuemeka next season.

He is reporting: "EXCL: Carney Chukwuemeka’s contract includes £40m release clause.

"Chelsea insist on their position not to allow talented midfielder to leave on loan.

"Every approach for potential loan in the recent months has been rejected so far."