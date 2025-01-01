Rennes midfielder Matusiwa pleased learning of Liverpool interest

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Liverpool target Azor Matusiwa admits he is honored to be linked to the Premier League club.

The Rennes star is not suggesting that he will be moving in the January transfer window.

However, he did admit during an interview that being talked about in relation to such a historic club was pleasing.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, he stated: "To be honest, I didn't know about any links to Liverpool and you are the first person who has told me this. 

“If it's true, of course, that is nice. It means that I am doing a good job at Rennes and that is how I have to continue for the rest of the season.

"I need to carry on helping the team and then maybe something great will come in the future, but I’m not looking at anything like that right now. Of course, it’s an honour if you get linked with a club like Liverpool."

