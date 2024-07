Chelsea make first transfer call for Diong

Strasbourg are set to sign Chelsea prospect Pape Daouda Diong.

Diong was snapped up by Chelsea last year and is now set to kickoff his European career with French satellite club Strasbourg.

The midfielder was signed from AF Darou Salam last summer.

Now 18, Diong will move to Europe and play on-loan for Strasbourg next season.

The youngster earned a first cap with Senegal in September.