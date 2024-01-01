DONE DEAL? Man Utd prepare Zirkzee announcement; special number mooted

Manchester United could announce the signing of Josh Zirkzee today.

The Holland striker passed his medical at United on Friday and met with manager Erik ten Hag and his new teammates.

United and Bologna have agreed a fee of €40m rising to €45m in bonuses.

Zirkzee has signed a five-year deal with the option of another year. There are also suggestions he will be given the No9 shirt.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported: "Joshua Zirkzee deal now also being confirmed by his agent Kia Joorabchian’s company Sports Invest…

"…all set for official announcement as deal is done and signed."