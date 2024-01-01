Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

DONE DEAL? Man Utd prepare Zirkzee announcement; special number mooted

DONE DEAL? Man Utd prepare Zirkzee announcement; special number mooted
DONE DEAL? Man Utd prepare Zirkzee announcement; special number mooted
DONE DEAL? Man Utd prepare Zirkzee announcement; special number mootedAction Plus
Manchester United could announce the signing of Josh Zirkzee today.

The Holland striker passed his medical at United on Friday and met with manager Erik ten Hag and his new teammates.

Advertisement
Advertisement

United and Bologna have agreed a fee of €40m rising to €45m in bonuses.

Zirkzee has signed a five-year deal with the option of another year. There are also suggestions he will be given the No9 shirt.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported: "Joshua Zirkzee deal now also being confirmed by his agent Kia Joorabchian’s company Sports Invest…

"…all set for official announcement as deal is done and signed."

 

Mentions
Premier LeagueZirkzee JoshuaManchester UnitedBolognaSerie AFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Bologna striker Zirkzee on way to England for Man Utd deal
Ferguson expects Bologna teammate Zirkzee to join Man Utd
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Saudi go for De Gea, Partey; Zlat chooses Morata for AC Milan; Man Utd crank up transfer decisions