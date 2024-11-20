McKenna on Man Utd clash this weekend: It’s the biggest game in world football

Ipswich Town head coach Kieran McKenna has hyped up their game with Manchester United this weekend as he comes face to face with new manager Ruben Amorim.

Amorim will start his Red Devil’s tenure at Portman Road as he meets Mckenna who was a first team coach at United before leaving for the Tractor Boys.

Speaking at last night’s Fans’ Forum, Mckenna expressed his excitement for the tie which he believes is one of the biggest games in world football.

“Sunday, what a game. It’s one we’re really, really looking forward to, I have to say.

“Not on a personal connection because I’ve been at Man United, but as manager of Ipswich Town Football Club, to be on that stage, it’s what we’ve worked so hard for over the last couple of years.

“It’s the biggest game in world football anywhere this weekend, the biggest game in the world in the biggest sport in the world and it’s at Portman Road. It’s in Ipswich and there’s nothing that could make me more proud than that, really.

“We’re really, really looking forward to it, it’s going to be a helluva game, I think. Obviously, on the global stage, the narrative and when you’re playing Man United and they’ve got a new manager, that’s world news and that’s going to be the global version of it and so much of it is going to be built up around that.

Mckenna explained that this game is a testament to the club’s hard work which led them to a double promotion to the Premier League. The game means more to him and the players who have been on a long journey to the top.

“But for me, it’s more about Ipswich Town and our journey and the fact that we’re back in the Premier League after so many years. We’re coming off the back of a great game, a great result and now we’ve got one of the biggest football clubs in the world coming to our stadium and I think we’re going to give them a helluva a game.

“I think the atmosphere is going to be incredible, the players, as always, are going to give so much to it and I think we’re going to give them a really, really good game. I think it’s a brilliant one, I’m really looking forward to it.”

Ipswich last faced United in 2015 in the League Cup where they lost 3-0, this will be a huge test for McKenna’s men who despite their league position have performed well this season.

