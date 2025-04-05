Remember the name: Man Utd whizkid hits double hat-trick against Leeds U18

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Manchester United whizkid Victor Musa hit a double hat-trick today for the U18 team.

United U18s thrashed local rivals Leeds United 13-1 this morning.

Dominating the scoresheet was Musa, who struck six goals. Making the achievement all the more remarkable was Musa scored all six in the first-half.

After only 25 minutes of the match, he had scored a full five goals, before scoring his sixth goal later in the first half.

Midfielder Jim Thwaites was also in a scoring mood as he hit a hat trick on the day.

Musa was born in Spain but has English citizenship.

 

