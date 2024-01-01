Tribal Football
Most Read
Ex-England coach Capello slams Southgate tactics: Alexander-Arnold doesn't know what he's doing
Koeman urged to end international career of Liverpool captain Van Dijk
Bellingham's England teammates angered by personal Euros advertising campaign
Marseille drop Greenwood for Brighton attacker Adingra

Reiss named new U18 Man City coach

Reiss named new U18 Man City coach
Reiss named new U18 Man City coach
Reiss named new U18 Man City coachAction Plus
Oliver Reiss has been named new U18 coach of Manchester City.

Reiss arrives from  Hertha Berlin, where his last job was as U19 coach.

Advertisement
Advertisement

City’s Academy Director Thomas Kruecken told the club's website: “I am very pleased and excited to be able to confirm our coaching structure for the new season.

“This is part of our evolution and progression looking to the future and also illustrates that we are keen to promote from within and encourage a clear career progression and pathway.

“We have enjoyed great success in recent seasons, but we want to continue to look to develop and improve.

“Continuing Manchester City Academy’s development is vital, and these appointments leave us ideally equipped to meet the challenges of next season and beyond.”

Reiss success Ben Wilkinson, who has been promoted to the U21 post after Brian Barry-Murphy's departure last week.

Mentions
Premier LeagueManchester CityHertha BerlinBundesligaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man City turn to Hertha Berlin for new U18 coach
Palace determined to keep hold of Wharton
Man City ready to trigger Olmo clause before deadline