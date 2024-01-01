Man City turn to Hertha Berlin for new U18 coach

Oliver Reiss is being lined up for a role with Manchester City.

The former Hertha Berlin youth coach is set to be named new U18 coach at City, says the Manchester Evening News.

After 17 years inside Hertha's academy, Reiss will move to City as a free agent.

He will succeed Ben Wilkinson after his promotion to the U21 team following Brian Barry-Murphy's surprise departure this week.

It's suggested Reiss' appointment is all but settled, with only minor details needing to be ironed out.