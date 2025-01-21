Tribal Football
Most Read
Sesko's agent reacts to Arsenal links: We must not forget...
Chelsea contact Borussia Dortmund as they enquire about £84M forward
Leicester to send Edouard back to Palace
Chelsea target Arsenal defender as solution for their defensive crisis

Reis: Why I chose Man City

Paul Vegas
Reis: Why I chose Man City
Reis: Why I chose Man CityManchester City
Vitor Reis is convinced he can fulfil his career ambitions with Manchester City.

The 19 year-old defender signed for City today from Palmeiras.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Asked why he chose City, Reis told the club's website: "The magnitude of Manchester City, its history and its structure.

“I followed a lot in the last few years. All we watch on TV is Manchester City so every kid that loves football is certainly watching Manchester City.

“When the door knocked and it was Manchester City, I knew there wasn’t anywhere else to go.

“I believe it will be the biggest challenge of my life but any player who wishes to play in elite football has to come here and play football here.

“This is a dream come true. Since I was a young kid I’ve always dreamt of an opportunity just like this one and to play for a Club as big as City.

“This achievement isn’t just my own but also my family’s too and everyone that has helped me get here.

“It is an amazing achievement and I’ll work very hard to make it a very happy one.”

Reis also stated: “Here I believe that your goals must be as high as possible, because is a club that always reaches high level.

“But for now I want to fit in my place, with my humbleness, do my work, find my space, win titles, Champions League and the titles we compete for.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueVitor ReisManchester CityPalmeirasFootball Transfers
Related Articles
DONE DEAL: Reis delighted signing with Man City
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Spurs transfer confusion - but not on Ange; AC Milan target Chelsea outcasts; Barcelona and Quenda
Guardiola praises Man City chiefs as three signings due