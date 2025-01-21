Reis reveals Savinho's warm welcome to Man City: I had no idea how friendly he is

Manchester City signing Vitor Reis has revealed how winger Savinho welcomed him to the club this week after his move from Palmeiras.

Speaking to the club's website, Reis spoke of how Savinho was the first player to welcome him to the club as soon as he touched down in Manchester which made him feel right at home.

“I already had the chance to speak to Savinho,” he said.

“He’s a really nice guy. He rang me and we had a nice chat, so that helps a lot.

“I started following him on Instagram and he texted me saying: ‘Where are you? I’m waiting for you’.

“I was well surprised. I had no idea how friendly he is. So we had a nice chat and I really appreciated that.”

The 19-year-old becomes the latest in a long line of Brazilians to play for City, including the likes of Elano, Fernandinho, Gabriel Jesus, Ederson and now Savinho.

He continued, “It will be a period of adaptation, especially with the language and the weather.

“So they will help me a lot during this period and will help me understand a lot more.”