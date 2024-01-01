Tribal Football
Reguilon eager to leave Tottenham
Tottenham defender Sergio Reguilon is pushing for a move to a European club.

The left-back is ready to leave the club as he is not seen as a first team player.

Manager Ange Postcoglou does not rate Reguilon and sent him out on loan twice last term.

Per The Mail, Reguilon is hoping that he can find a top club that can give him regular game time.

He was at Manchester United last fall, before moving to Brentford on loan in the winter.

There is an outside chance he may end up back at United on loan again, given their present injury crisis in defense.

