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Reece James misses Chelsea training with Everton trip looming

Reece James misses Chelsea training with Everton trip looming
Reece James misses Chelsea training with Everton trip loomingREUTERS

Chelsea captain Reece James was a notable absence from training on Tuesday (October 13) as their trip to Everton looms.

The prolonged international break seems to have done Chelsea a world of good, with key players Cole Palmer and Joao Pedro given the chance to shake off injury issues.

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Chelsea beat Bournemouth 5-1 on Saturday (October 9), returning to form having failed to win in their previous three Premier League games.

It’s not all sunshine and rainbows at Stamford Bridge, however, captain James appears to have suffered a setback.

Having missed the win over Bournemouth, Xabi Alonso confirmed that the 26-year-old had picked up knee problem, calling it one of several 'little issues' currently affecting the squad's rhythm.

Alonso also said that Chelsea will monitor James’ condition ‘week-by-week’, seemingly implying he could be out for some time.

James was also a notable absence from Chelsea training ahead of their trip to Everton’s Hill Dickinson Stadium on Saturday (October 17).

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