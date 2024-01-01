Tribal Football
Tottenham chiefs dismiss Real Madrid plans for Romero

Tottenham will resist all offers for Cristian Romero.

The Argentina defender is interesting Real Madrid for next year's transfer windows.

Real chiefs are seeking a new centre-half addition and also fullback after Dani Carvajal's double knee injury suffered last week.

Romero is regarded as a priority target, with Real directors agreeing with those who claim him to be among the best centre-halves in the world.

However, the Mirror says Spurs have no interest in losing Romero and are confident of resisting all offers in January and next summer.

