Redknapp sets top four target for Amorim with "quality" Man Utd squad

Former Tottenham boss Harry Redknapp believes Ruben Amorim can lead Manchester United to a top four finish this season.

Redknapp says Amorim a squad full of quality from predecessor Erik ten Hag.

He wrote for The Sun: "It is actually the dream job and the perfect time to take on one of the biggest four or five clubs in the world.

"You see, if you’re at an all-time low, like United are now, there’s only one way to go. It was the same for me when I went to Spurs in 2008.

"I took over a side that was rock bottom, without a win after eight games, and where chins were on the floor. But I looked around on that first day and knew we wouldn’t be there for long.

"Not with the likes of Luka Modric, a young Gareth Bale, Jermaine Jenas, Aaron Lennon. Top talent all over the place.

"Alejandro Garnacho — a player I love — Kobbie Mainoo and Marcus Rashford would walk into most sides in the Prem.

"Obviously results must improve and the manager will want to bring in one or two new faces and make the odd tweak.

"But we’re not talking a complete overhaul.

This isn’t the United David Moyes inherited when he replaced Sir Alex in 2013.

"One that may have been champions but — with all due respect — certainly wasn’t anywhere near their finest.

"Fergie got them over the line but so many players were nearing the end and a total rebuild was on the cards.

"It was nothing like the current squad, one which just needs a bit of fine-tuning. So ignore rubbish about how this season is already a write-off.

"With so many games left, if United go on a run — and there is no reason why not — they could get fourth spot."

