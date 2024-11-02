Spurs boss Postecoglou: Man Utd a good Cup QF draw

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou has welcomed their Carabao Cup draw with Manchester United for the quarterfinals.

United have also seen the appointment of Ruben Amorim as their new manager.

Advertisement Advertisement

Postecoglou said of the draw on Friday: "Yeah good draw in terms of it is a home game which I think for all clubs is welcome because you not it is not going to be any easy game whoever you are playing so having it at home for us is great for us.

"Against a big club like United will be a really good fixture but you expect that at any quarter-final, semi-final stage of any competition.

"I only just heard Ruben has been appointed so he will have his feet firmly under the desk by then. Looking forward to meeting him."