Tribal Football
Most Read
Real Madrid president Florentino fed-up with Ancelotti's management
IT'S DONE: Amorim named Man Utd manager; start date confirmed
Drogba: Son too good for Tottenham
Amorim is already targeting Sporting Lisbon star as first Man Utd signing in January move

Spurs boss Postecoglou: Man Utd a good Cup QF draw

Paul Vegas
Spurs boss Postecoglou: Man Utd a good Cup QF draw
Spurs boss Postecoglou: Man Utd a good Cup QF drawAction Plus
Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou has welcomed their Carabao Cup draw with Manchester United for the quarterfinals.

United have also seen the appointment of Ruben Amorim as their new manager.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Postecoglou said of the draw on Friday: "Yeah good draw in terms of it is a home game which I think for all clubs is welcome because you not it is not going to be any easy game whoever you are playing so having it at home for us is great for us.

"Against a big club like United will be a really good fixture but you expect that at any quarter-final, semi-final stage of any competition.

"I only just heard Ruben has been appointed so he will have his feet firmly under the desk by then. Looking forward to meeting him."

Mentions
Premier LeagueManchester UnitedTottenham
Related Articles
CARABAO CUP QF DRAW: Spurs host Man Utd; Arsenal host Palace
Amorim held talks with four Prem clubs before Man Utd approach
Ten Hag blames injuries for Man Utd inconsistency: And I deny that Spurs result!