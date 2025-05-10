Red-hot Brentford keep Euro hopes alive with Ipswich win

Kevin Schade’s 11th Premier League goal of the season proved enough to guide Brentford to a narrow 1-0 victory over Ipswich Town at Portman Road, ensuring the Bees can celebrate four consecutive top-flight victories for the first time since 1939.

After beating Manchester United in a seven-goal thriller last weekend, a confident Brentford side required less than 20 minutes to break the deadlock from a set-piece situation.

Bryan Mbeumo’s first two attempts to take the corner were halted by scuffles in the box, one of which resulted in a brief VAR review for a potential penalty that was subsequently waved off.

As it proved, Brentford did not require the spot-kick as Mbeumo whipped a near-post corner towards Schade, who expertly steered a header into the far corner to net his fourth goal in three games.

Buoyed from their opener, the Bees continued to carry the greater threat against their relegated opponents, but they ultimately had to be content with a narrow lead at the half-time interval.

Thomas Frank’s charges quickly resumed their quest for a second goal after the restart, as Yoane Wissa produced a prodded effort that forced Alex Palmer to make a smart save down low to his left.

Wissa’s fellow attacker, Mbeumo, was the next to try his luck, testing Palmer’s reactions after meeting Keane Lewis-Potter’s inswinging cross on the full.

However, Brentford’s failure to find a second ultimately gave Ipswich hope that they could rescue a point. Omari Hutchinson saw his right-foot strike pushed onto the near post by the alert Mark Flekken, before curling in the subsequent corner for it to be flicked just wide by a combination of Jens Cajuste and a Brentford defender.

Match stats Opta by StatsPerform

Flekken was then required to make a crucial intervention with his left leg to thwart Cameron Burgess’s stoppage-time strike, securing his side back-to-back away wins without conceding.

The victory puts the Bees into eighth spot, which could potentially become a European place, while the hosts remain in 18th place following an eighth consecutive home defeat.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Kevin Schade (Brentford)

Click here to see all the stats of the match.