Rebuild needed: Guardiola loses THREE coaches at Man City

Manchester City have announced the departures of Pep Guardiola's assistant coaches Juanma Lillo and Inigo Dominguez.

Both coaches are leaving City as their contracts expire at the end of next month.

Lillo plans to return home to Spain, having joined City in 2023 after a year away with Al Sadd. He had originally joined as Guardiola's assistant manager in 2020.

Meanwhile, Dominguez also departs after joining City two years alongside Lillo.

Further, City and Guardiola have lost Carlos Vicens, who was named new Braga head coach on Wednesday. Vicens had been part of the senior staff at City for four years, having been working inside the club's academy since 2017.