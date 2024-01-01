Real Sociedad president Aperribay details Arsenal plans for Merino sale

Real Sociedad president Jokin Aperribay has addressed the situation surrounding a wantaway midfielder.

The Spanish club are hoping to hold onto the services of Euro 2024 winner Mikel Merino.

However, the veteran has a year left on his contract and wants to join Arsenal.

“Mikel already told us that he feels very much like a Real fan, but that if a Premier League team came, he wanted to fulfil his dream. Merino was clear that he didn't want to say he was renewing and then leave," Aperribay said.

“Unfortunately, one of the teams we didn't want to show up showed up. When I was in Japan, Olabe (Roberto, Sporting Director) told me that Arsenal had called. I wish it had been earlier or that they hadn’t called at all.

“We will talk to Arsenal and defend the interests of Real Sociedad. When we consider that the offer is good, we will say yes. We know what Merino's wishes are, so we decided not to call him up."