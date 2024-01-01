Tribal Football
Most Read
Bologna want to sign Man Utd winger this summer in HUGE deal
Manuel Ugarte, Mendes & Man Utd: The (potential) Ten Hag signing Premier League made
Man Utd in talks to sign Burnley star
Omorodion furious with Chelsea after club backs out of transfer

Real Sociedad midfielder Zubimendi rejects Liverpool move

Real Sociedad midfielder Zubimendi rejects Liverpool move
Real Sociedad midfielder Zubimendi rejects Liverpool move
Real Sociedad midfielder Zubimendi rejects Liverpool moveLaLiga
Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi will not be moving to the Premier League.

The defensive midfielder was being linked with a move to Merseyside giants Liverpool.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, Zubimendi has decided to stay with his Spanish club La Real instead.

He believes that there is still unfinished business at his present team, while he would prefer to stay in Spain.

The BBC adds that it is not likely that the Anfield outfit will try to sign an alternative to Zubimendi.

Manager Arne Slot will have to choose from Ryan Gravenberch, Curtis Jones, Dominic Szoboszlai, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Wataru Endo for his midfield.

Mentions
Premier LeagueZubimendi MartinReal SociedadLiverpoolLaLigaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Liverpool boss Slot pushing to sign free agent Rabiot
Liverpool continue to push for Real Sociedad midfielder Zubimendi
REVEALED: Real Sociedad midfielder Zubimendi eager to join Liverpool 'with immediate effect'