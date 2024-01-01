Real Sociedad midfielder Zubimendi rejects Liverpool move

Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi will not be moving to the Premier League.

The defensive midfielder was being linked with a move to Merseyside giants Liverpool.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, Zubimendi has decided to stay with his Spanish club La Real instead.

He believes that there is still unfinished business at his present team, while he would prefer to stay in Spain.

The BBC adds that it is not likely that the Anfield outfit will try to sign an alternative to Zubimendi.

Manager Arne Slot will have to choose from Ryan Gravenberch, Curtis Jones, Dominic Szoboszlai, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Wataru Endo for his midfield.