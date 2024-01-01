Real Sociedad coach Imanol pays glowing tribute to Arsenal-bound Merino

Real Sociedad coach Imanol Alguacil has paid tribute to departing midfielder Mikel Merino.

The Spain Euros winner has seen La Real accept an offer from Arsenal for him over the last 24 hours.

Imanol said on Friday: “I am very happy, I am very proud that Mikel Merino has taken this important step, it speaks very highly of Real Sociedad, of the work we have done and above all of him.

"He arrived at 22 and leaves at 28, a player like the top of a pine tree. He gave us performances, he made the team grow, we won a Cup with him, five European qualifiers, a crazy Champions League and he leaves us around thirty million euros. This is the type of earnings we want."

Imanol then added: “Thank you and let's bring out another Merino. It's over, from now on, it's about only those of us who are here."