Liverpool boss Slot cannot hide Zubimendi hopes

Liverpool boss Arne Slot admits he would've liked to have had Martin Zubimendi part of his squad this season.

Liverpool had an offer of €60m accepted by Real Sociedad, but Zubimendi turned down the move to Merseyside.

Slot concedes he'd have been happy to have had the Spain midfielder in his squad.

"If I could have bought Martín Zubimendi, then maybe I could have rotated a bit more and the media would be much happier about it," he said on Friday.

There's been claims this week that Zubimendi is now rethinking his decision and would like Liverpool to try again for him in January.