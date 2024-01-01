REVEALED: Liverpool waiting on Real Sociedad fresh contact over Zubimendi

Liverpool's interest in Martin Zubimendi has been elaborated on by manager Arne Slot.

The Dutchman has not been afraid to speak about wanting the Spanish midfielder in the summer.

Zubimendi, who was at Euro 2024 with Spain, rejected the Reds to stay at Real Sociedad.

Slot stated on Zubimendi: "We've moved on and we are really happy with Ryan (Gravenberch).

“A club like ours should always try to bring in good players who can help the team to win."

On the saga, transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano stated: "Liverpool didn't sign another midfielder this summer because they only add players when they see top level, top potential, top value. This case, the case of Zubimendi, is also very clear - they tried in every way to get him. So, Liverpool interest remains.

"Zubimendi remains a player of interest for Liverpool. The board, the directors, also the manager, Arne Slot, approved Zubimendi as a target but now they understand nothing is new, nothing is fresh, nothing is changed despite some reports in Spain saying Zubimendi was already regretting his decision."

Commenting on any future possibilities, he added: "Maybe in January he could move, but at the moment Liverpool have received no indications from Real Sociedad, from Zubimendi, about any change. This is why Arne Slot didn't want to comment now it is almost one month since we had the saga.”