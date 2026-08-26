Former Real Madrid & Chelsea forward Morata set for loan to Spanish second division side

Former Real Madrid and Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata is reportedly on the verge of joining Spanish second division side Leganes on loan.

The 33-year-old is one of football’s most expensive players in terms of overall transfer fees, costing a combined €229.2 million across his career.

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Morata has played for some of the biggest clubs in Europe, including Real Madrid, Chelsea, and AC Milan, currently plying his trade for Cesc Fabregas’ Como.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Morata is now set to join Spanish second division side Leganes on loan for 2026-27.

The former Spain international joined Como permanently this summer having spent last season on loan from AC Milan.

His time under Fabregas was ultimately disappointing, however, scoring just a single goal in 30 games across all competitions.